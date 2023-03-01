Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $188.37 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,568.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,163 shares of company stock worth $43,887,124 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.