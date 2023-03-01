PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $16.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.03.
PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
