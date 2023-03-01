Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCO stock remained flat at $21.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

