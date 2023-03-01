Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.65 EPS.

OMI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 548,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,490. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,856,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

