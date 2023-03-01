Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.09 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.65 EPS.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

