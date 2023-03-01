Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Ovintiv Trading Up 4.5 %
TSE:OVV traded up C$2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,078. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$48.94 and a one year high of C$79.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01.
Ovintiv Company Profile
