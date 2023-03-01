Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

TSE:OVV traded up C$2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,078. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$48.94 and a one year high of C$79.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

