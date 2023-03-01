OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $51.00 at Needham & Company LLC

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 61,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,275 shares of company stock valued at $153,519 over the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.