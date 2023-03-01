O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $310,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,599,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $824.22. 440,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $824.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.