Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OBT stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
About Orange County Bancorp
Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.
