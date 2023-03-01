Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBT stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

About Orange County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

