Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 11,249,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 10,103,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23.

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

