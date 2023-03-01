Oppenheimer Increases Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 355,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,969. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,006,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

