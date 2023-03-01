Ontology (ONT) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $216.41 million and approximately $16.68 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.79 or 0.06934839 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00073908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

