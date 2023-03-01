OneSpan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,677 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 574% compared to the typical volume of 991 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 559,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,843. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

