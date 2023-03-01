OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.74

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 246810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
OneSpan Trading Up 15.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $618.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.89.
About OneSpan
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
