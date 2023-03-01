OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.74

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 246810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

OneSpan Trading Up 15.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $618.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

About OneSpan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,736 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 361,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in OneSpan by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

