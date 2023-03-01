ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
ON24 Stock Down 19.7 %
Shares of ONTF stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 233,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,772. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
