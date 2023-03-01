ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.00 million-$43.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.36 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.01 EPS.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 256,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,604. ON24 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $457.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

ON24 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ON24 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ON24 by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

