Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS.
Omnicell Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of OMCL traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 646,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.
About Omnicell
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
