Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CRO Diego Panama Sells 11,826 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 1,169,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,566. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Get OLO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Institutional Trading of OLO

OLO Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 43.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OLO by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OLO by 2,469.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 130.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.