Olin Co. (OLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Olin has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Olin to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

NYSE:OLN traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 522,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. Olin’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

