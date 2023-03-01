Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issues Earnings Results

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Olaplex updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of OLPX stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

About Olaplex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.