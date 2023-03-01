Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74 to $0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.155 billion to $2.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Okta also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.11 to $0.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.11.

Okta Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. 3,209,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,764. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 527,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Okta by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 215,709 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

