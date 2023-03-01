Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 401.91% from the company’s current price.
Ocugen Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.
Insider Activity at Ocugen
In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.