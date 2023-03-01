Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 401.91% from the company’s current price.

Ocugen Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Insider Activity at Ocugen

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

About Ocugen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.