OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

