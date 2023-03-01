OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.