Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Announces Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,293. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at $113,751,425.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 629,997 shares of company stock worth $21,167,614. Insiders own 11.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,221,000 after buying an additional 592,839 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 1,162,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after buying an additional 70,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $17,640,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

