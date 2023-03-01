Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.35 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

