Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.18

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and traded as high as $12.37. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 11,995 shares traded.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 231,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 39.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 254,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

