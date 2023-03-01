Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.18

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and traded as high as $12.37. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 11,995 shares traded.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
