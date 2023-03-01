Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,029. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

