Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
NIQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 36,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $15.70.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
