Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 161.1% in February

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JGH opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. This is a boost from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

