NuCypher Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $104.23 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

