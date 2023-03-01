Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

NVO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

NYSE:NVO opened at $140.99 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $144.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

