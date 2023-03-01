Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.55 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Novanta Stock Down 8.5 %

Novanta stock traded down $13.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.54. 406,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $173.10.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

