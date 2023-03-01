Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $(0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH remained flat at $14.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

