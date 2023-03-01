Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $(0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.88.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NCLH remained flat at $14.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.51.
Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.