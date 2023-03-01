Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 6,910,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,051,671. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

