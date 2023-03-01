Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,074. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

