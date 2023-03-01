Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Noble Roman’s Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NROM remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.93. Noble Roman’s has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

