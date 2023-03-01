NIKE, Inc. (NKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 3rd

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

NIKE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

