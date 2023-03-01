Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 69,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 81,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

