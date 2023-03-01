Nick Sanderson Acquires 27 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Nick Sanderson bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £153.09 ($184.74).

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 559 ($6.75) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.18 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 739 ($8.92). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 550.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 520.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8,114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

GPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.08) to GBX 520 ($6.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.48) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.33 ($7.58).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

