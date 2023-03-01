NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,378,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,257 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $186,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,685,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,196 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.2% in the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 56,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,149,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,468. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

