NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

NewtekOne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. NewtekOne has a payout ratio of 106.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.1%.

NewtekOne Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 893,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $377.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NEWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NewtekOne by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewtekOne by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

