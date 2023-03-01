New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 2.2%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.16. Approximately 334,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,387,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,783,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
