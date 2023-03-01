New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Posts Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 255.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,412,000. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 516,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

