NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the January 31st total of 648,700 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:NRBO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,321. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline includes ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation, Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19, NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy, and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

