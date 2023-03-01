NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the January 31st total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 148,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,858. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.