NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 0.6%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. 23,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 15,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

