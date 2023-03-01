Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.30. 3,434,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,314,745. The stock has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

