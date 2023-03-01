Nervos Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.39 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $216.89 million and approximately $35.39 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,352,553,835 coins and its circulating supply is 39,829,733,363 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

