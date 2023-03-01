Navient Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Navient has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Navient will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

