Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $3.83 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.83 million and $1,926.84 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00211132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00101275 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00053856 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,599,826 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.